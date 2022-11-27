Six people were killed in an accident on the N4 toll road between Middelburg and Emalahleni on Sunday morning.
The crash happened when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) seemingly lost control and veered off a bridge on the N4 toll road, landing on the adjacent R35 road, the Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department said.
All six occupants, the driver and five passengers, died at the scene on impact. The deceased include five males and one female.
Six people killed in N4 toll road crash, driver fatigue suspected as cause
Image: 123RF/ ELIZABETH CREGO
Six people were killed in an accident on the N4 toll road between Middelburg and Emalahleni on Sunday morning.
The crash happened when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) seemingly lost control and veered off a bridge on the N4 toll road, landing on the adjacent R35 road, the Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department said.
All six occupants, the driver and five passengers, died at the scene on impact. The deceased include five males and one female.
We feel robbed, says family of VIP protection cop killed in Mabuza's convoy crash
“The cause of tragic incident is now the subject of the investigation. However it is suspected that fatigue may have been the cause,” the department said.
Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Vusi Shongwe said: “We are deeply saddened by this development. We are again appealing to drivers to be more vigilant on the road. Those driving long distances are advised to take a break when they feel tired because fatigue is dangerous.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos