Book on how corrupt elite fleeced SA to be launched in East London
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 28 November 2022
A book detailing how corrupt politicians and corporations have crippled the South African economy and plunged many into poverty is set to be launched, in conjunction with Dispatch Dialogues, on Tuesday night...
Book on how corrupt elite fleeced SA to be launched in East London
A book detailing how corrupt politicians and corporations have crippled the South African economy and plunged many into poverty is set to be launched, in conjunction with Dispatch Dialogues, on Tuesday night...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos