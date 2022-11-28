Butterworth residents fuming over auction of ECDC properties
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 28 November 2022
The offices of the Eastern Cape Development Corporation in Butterworth have been closed since Monday last week as fuming residents and tenants protested over the auctioning of 38 of its properties. ..
Butterworth residents fuming over auction of ECDC properties
The offices of the Eastern Cape Development Corporation in Butterworth have been closed since Monday last week as fuming residents and tenants protested over the auctioning of 38 of its properties. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos