Mabuyane’s pit bull remark, lipstick infuriates GBV activists

Premier’s gestures and utterances at 16 days of activism launch trivialise gender-based violence, women’s rights advocate says

By Sue Maclennan and Luke Charter - 28 November 2022

Premier Oscar Mabuyane has been heavily criticised by gender-based violence activists after he donned lipstick and, in an extraordinary analogy, compared men to pit bull terriers at a high-profile event meant to tackle the scourge. ..

