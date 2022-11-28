Mabuyane’s pit bull remark, lipstick infuriates GBV activists
Premier’s gestures and utterances at 16 days of activism launch trivialise gender-based violence, women’s rights advocate says
By Sue Maclennan and Luke Charter - 28 November 2022
Premier Oscar Mabuyane has been heavily criticised by gender-based violence activists after he donned lipstick and, in an extraordinary analogy, compared men to pit bull terriers at a high-profile event meant to tackle the scourge. ..
