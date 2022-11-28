Many assumed the restaurant was named after the politician, but owner David Manal told TimesLIVE the Zuma restaurant was an international brand.
“Zuma restaurant is a well-known brand internationally, with more than 11 around the world. I own the trademark in South Africa. We are also registered as a hospitality academy and education centre where we offer education and placement in all of our branches in South Africa and other countries,” he said.
“Zuma restaurant is a contemporary infusion, Mediterranean and Asian (Mediterraneasian).”
The opening had South Africans joking about the creative dishes that could be served by an establishment dedicated to the former president and his life.
POLL | What would be on your dream menu at a Zuma restaurant?
Digital Editor
Image: supplied
The opening of a Zuma restaurant in Durban has South Africans talking about menus inspired by the former president.
Jacob Zuma and his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik were spotted at the venue’s launch at the weekend, with Zuma cutting the ribbon.
Many assumed the restaurant was named after the politician, but owner David Manal told TimesLIVE the Zuma restaurant was an international brand.
“Zuma restaurant is a well-known brand internationally, with more than 11 around the world. I own the trademark in South Africa. We are also registered as a hospitality academy and education centre where we offer education and placement in all of our branches in South Africa and other countries,” he said.
“Zuma restaurant is a contemporary infusion, Mediterranean and Asian (Mediterraneasian).”
The opening had South Africans joking about the creative dishes that could be served by an establishment dedicated to the former president and his life.
If you are looking to grab a bite at the eatery, it is next to Manal’s Cafe La Plage on the Pearls Walk in Umhlanga.
Manal authored the book Kitchen Gangster and said it was an honour to have the former president at the launch.
Zuma and Shaik’s presence at the event had tongues wagging, with DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille asking: “Weren’t these guys at death’s door when they were released from prison?”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos