Three young men killed after bakkie carrying 23 rolls on N2
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 28 November 2022
The community of Xukwane, in Middledrift, is reeling after the death of three young men in a horrific accident on the N2 between East London and Qonce on Saturday afternoon...
Three young men killed after bakkie carrying 23 rolls on N2
The community of Xukwane, in Middledrift, is reeling after the death of three young men in a horrific accident on the N2 between East London and Qonce on Saturday afternoon...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos