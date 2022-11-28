×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Zuma restaurant not named after former president, says 'Kitchen Gangster' author

28 November 2022
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
Former president Jacob Zuma officially opening Zuma restaurant with David Manal in Durban.
Former president Jacob Zuma officially opening Zuma restaurant with David Manal in Durban.
Image: supplied

The Durban restaurant where Jacob Zuma was seen — wining and dining, and posing with his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik — is not named after him.

With Zuma cutting the red ribbon when the eatery opened on Friday, many assumed that the restaurant, named Zuma, was in his honour.

Owner David Manal on Monday told TimesLIVE that the Zuma restaurant, next to Manal's Cafe La Plage in the upmarket Pearls Walk, was an international brand.

“Zuma restaurant is a well-known brand internationally, with more than 11 around the world. I own the trademark in SA. We are also registered as a hospitality academy and education centre where we offer education and placement in all of our branches in SA and other countries,” he said.

“Zuma restaurant is a contemporary infusion, Mediterranean and Asian (Mediterraneasian).”

Manal, who describes himself as a celebrity and VIP chef and is the author of a book called Kitchen Gangster, said it was an honour to have the former president at the opening.

Zuma was there with his family, including his daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla.

It was the first time Zuma and Shaik had been seen together in public since the latter was released on medical parole in 2009.

Zuma is accused of receiving an annual bribe of R500,000 from French arms dealer Thales for protection from an investigation into the controversial arms deal. The arrangement was allegedly facilitated by Shaik.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK