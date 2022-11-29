Heavy winds cause Gonubie SPAR ceiling to collapse, injuring customer
Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe and Mike Loewe - 29 November 2022
The Gonubie SPAR was left with a gaping chasm above the deli where about 26 square metres of ceiling collapsed on Tuesday morning, after the roof was buffeted by strong winds. ..
Heavy winds cause Gonubie SPAR ceiling to collapse, injuring customer
The Gonubie SPAR was left with a gaping chasm above the deli where about 26 square metres of ceiling collapsed on Tuesday morning, after the roof was buffeted by strong winds. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos