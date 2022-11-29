With authorities still debating the circumstances of his imminent release on parole, Chris Hani’s murderer, Janusz Walus, is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed by another inmate in Kgosi Mampuru prison on Tuesday afternoon.
Singabakho Nxumalo, a spokesperson for the department of correctional services, confirmed the attack.
“The department of correctional services (DCS) is able to confirm an unfortunate stabbing incident involving inmate Janusz Walus,” Nxumalo said late Tuesday afternoon.
Details about the incident remain sketchy.
Janusz Walus: ‘His attacker tried to stab him in the heart but missed’
Prison attack happens as Chris Hani's widow Limpho approaches highest court to try stop his parole
Image: Raymond Preston
“A detailed incident report is to be provided later, but Walus is stable and DCS healthcare officials are providing the necessary care,” Nxumalo said.
“It is alleged that Walus was stabbed by another inmate from the same housing unit. Stabbing and other forms of disturbances are offences not warranted in a correctional environment and this case will be investigated.”
A well-placed source told TimesLIVE the attack took place “at about 4pm today.”
“His attacker tried to stab him in the heart but missed and Mr Walus survived. He was rushed to hospital where he is being treated.”
He had no information on Walus’s condition. “I just know he is in the hospital.”
On the same day, it emerged that the SA Communist Party and Limpho Hani, the widow of the late Chris Hani, have asked the Constitutional Court to rescind its decision to have Walus released on parole.
Hani’s lawyer, Mahupa Lloyd Shoba, on Tuesday confirmed to TimesLIVE that they had approached the apex court.
“I can confirm there is an application before the Constitutional Court. Our client will address the media in due course if she elects to do so. I cannot say for sure if she will,” Shoba said.
