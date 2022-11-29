With authorities still debating the circumstances of his imminent release on parole, Chris Hani’s murderer, Janusz Walus, is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed by another inmate in Kgosi Mampuru prison on Tuesday afternoon.
Singabakho Nxumalo, a spokesperson for the department of correctional services, confirmed the attack.
“The department of correctional services (DCS) is able to confirm an unfortunate stabbing incident involving inmate Janusz Walus,” Nxumalo said late Tuesday afternoon.
Details about the incident remain sketchy.
“A detailed incident report is to be provided later, but Walus is stable and DCS healthcare officials are providing the necessary care,” Nxumalo said.
“It is alleged that Walus was stabbed by another inmate from the same housing unit. Stabbing and other forms of disturbances are offences not warranted in a correctional environment and this case will be investigated.”
A well-placed source told TimesLIVE the attack took place “at about 4pm today.”
“His attacker tried to stab him in the heart but missed and Mr Walus survived. He was rushed to hospital where he is being treated.”
He had no information on Walus’s condition. “I just know he is in the hospital.”
Janusz Walus in hospital after attack
Image: Raymond Preston
