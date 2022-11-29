×

News

LISTEN | Magor is likely to get more than a slap on the wrist, says legal expert

By Paige Muller - 29 November 2022
Members of the Azanian People's Organisation (Azapo) picket outside Belinda Magor's residence.
Image: Supplied

Listen to Brivik's thoughts here: 

Belinda Magor, whose WhatsApp voice note calling for black women’s uteruses to be removed and black men to be burned, was arrested and charged with crimen injuria on November 25, after the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) laid charges against her.

Malcolm Lyons & Brivik director Tzvi Brivik explains what crimen injuria is and how similar cases have played out in the courts, and predicts the kind of sentence we might expectas a result of the charges. 

