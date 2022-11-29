Office of the premier employees fly Eastern Cape flag high
Pair receive recognition for development of e-recruitment system at award ceremony in Joburg
Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 29 November 2022
Two employees from the office of the premier flew the Eastern Cape flag high at the Centre for Public Services Innovation (CPSI) awards in Johannesburg on Friday. ..
Office of the premier employees fly Eastern Cape flag high
Pair receive recognition for development of e-recruitment system at award ceremony in Joburg
Two employees from the office of the premier flew the Eastern Cape flag high at the Centre for Public Services Innovation (CPSI) awards in Johannesburg on Friday. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos