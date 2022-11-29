Two guards employed by a security company contracted by Eskom to protect Port Rex power station in East London were arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing 5,863 litres of diesel.
The guards were arrested while on duty at the power station.
The stolen diesel is valued at about R145,930.
“Through internal investigations, it was established that the arrested security guards permitted a vehicle to collect the stolen diesel from the site during the night shifts, for which they were paid in return,” Eskom said.
Arrests were made after Eskom laid criminal charges for the theft of diesel incidents. The two suspects will appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
“It is appalling that the individuals entrusted with the responsibilities of safeguarding our infrastructure resort to such acts of malfeasance. These arrests are another significant step in our fight against crime in Eskom, and we shall continue our pursuit to ensure the perpetrators face the full might of the law,” said Karen Pillay, GM for security at Eskom.
The power utility said the investigation was ongoing to identify other suspects.
Eskom said it will provide the required support to the authorities to ensure the suspects are successfully prosecuted and the maximum permissible sanction is meted out.
TimesLIVE
Two guards at Eskom power station arrested for diesel theft
Image: 123RF/TEBNAD
Two guards employed by a security company contracted by Eskom to protect Port Rex power station in East London were arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing 5,863 litres of diesel.
The guards were arrested while on duty at the power station.
The stolen diesel is valued at about R145,930.
“Through internal investigations, it was established that the arrested security guards permitted a vehicle to collect the stolen diesel from the site during the night shifts, for which they were paid in return,” Eskom said.
Arrests were made after Eskom laid criminal charges for the theft of diesel incidents. The two suspects will appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
“It is appalling that the individuals entrusted with the responsibilities of safeguarding our infrastructure resort to such acts of malfeasance. These arrests are another significant step in our fight against crime in Eskom, and we shall continue our pursuit to ensure the perpetrators face the full might of the law,” said Karen Pillay, GM for security at Eskom.
The power utility said the investigation was ongoing to identify other suspects.
Eskom said it will provide the required support to the authorities to ensure the suspects are successfully prosecuted and the maximum permissible sanction is meted out.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos