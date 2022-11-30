Guards attacked, cable stolen at refurbished Soshanguve substation

The City of Tshwane has condemned the attack on security personnel by criminals who cut and stole multicore power cables at a substation in Soshanguve on Tuesday night, leaving a number of areas in the dark.

“The security personnel are safe, but serious damage was done to the recently upgraded substation and the electricity supply will remain off for the duration of repairs,” Tshwane MMC for utilities and regional operations Daryl Johnston said on Wednesday.

He said the Soshanguve 132 kV electricity substation was recently upgraded at a cost of R92m to provide stable electricity to Soshanguve residents and businesses.

“Our transmission team is now working to assess the magnitude of the cable theft and will determine whether there is any additional damage beyond the stolen multicore cables,” Johnston said.

Johnston said the City of Tshwane will continue to work to safeguard its infrastructure, but said it needed communities to assist in the fight against vandalism and cable theft.

TimesLIVE