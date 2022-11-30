Mapaila welcomed the decision by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi this week to grant Walus permanent residence for him to serve his parole in South Africa.
Hundreds march to protest release of Chris Hani's murderer Janusz Walus
SACP asks for stay in his release on parole
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
The SACP is asking for a stay in the release on parole of Janusz Walus, the murderer of its leader Chris Hani, pending the outcome of its application to rescind the Constitutional Court order allowing for his release.
General secretary Solly Mapaila said the party had sent papers to the minister of justice & correctional services Ronald Lamola, asking him to stay the execution of the court order pending the outcome of the party' rescission application.
The court ordered that Walus, who has served 28 years for the murder of Hani, must be released on parole within 10 calendar days from the date of its order.
“Since yesterday [Tuesday], they have been refusing to accept our documents. Today our lawyers are forced to deliver these things in a dehumanising manner to the office of Walus's lawyers. We said they must do it to comply because they are refusing to receive the e-mails,” Mapaila said.
On Wednesday, members of the tripartite alliance — the ANC, SACP and Cosatu — marched to Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria, demonstrating their dissatisfaction with last week's court order. Shortly after arriving, the crowd demanded that officials who were armed leave as the demonstrators were not there to fight.
Mapaila welcomed the decision by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi this week to grant Walus permanent residence for him to serve his parole in South Africa.
“We want to say we agree with Motsoaledi for restoring the citizenship of this criminal because without the citizenship this man will be released here and go. If this rescission application fails, he immediately leaves the country. We want him here to serve his sentence — parole is a continuation of a sentence,” Mapaila said.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said a decision on when Walus will be released on parole will be taken by Lamola.
“I do believe and I know for a fact that he will make his intentions known publicly, so at the right time he will do so. All that is before us is an inmate that has been granted placement as was confirmed by the court and up until such a time that we get a directive from the correct authority we will do so,” he said.
Nxumalo said the department was ensuring Walus remains stable and fully recovers after he was stabbed by a fellow inmate on Tuesday, so he can be taken to his cell.
“Our healthcare officials are dealing with him and investigations have been launched, looking at what may have been the motive behind the attack as it's important that we engage fully with the alleged perpetrator.”
He said Walus, who has been in a single cell for a long time, was attacked while queuing for dinner.
“Our officials were there, hence they managed to diffuse it quickly, but still it’s a concern that someone was stabbed.”
TimesLIVE
