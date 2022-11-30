I would like to express my gratitude: DJ Sbu wants to meet barber who honoured him

Veteran radio DJ and businessman DJ Sbu is looking for assistance to arrange a meet and greet with a barber who humbled him with his creativity and skills recently.
The hair stylist, who goes by the name Vein Unity, honoured the music producer and entrepreneur by cutting an image of his face in a client's hair and now the DJ wants to have lunch with both of them.
On Instagram, he shared a snap and asked for help to locate the pair.
“I would like to express my gratitude by sending a complimentary gift voucher from @mofaya_official and a personal meet & greet lunch with the barber and with this brother who has me on his head, if anyone can help us identify both of them.
“Creativity at its best Vein Unity congratulations. I'm humbled for the love and bravery to have me on your head my brother. I can smell the flowers, and they're highly appreciated. May you be blessed in everything you touch,” DJ Sbu wrote.
In his mentions, some were touched by his grand gesture, while others joked.
Image: Instagam/DJ Sbu
Writer and director Chris Q said: “Prepare to get into trouble. People will see “DJ Sbu” at all kinds of places you’ve never been."
“Kudos to the barber, what a talent. I'm still asking myself how. I hope you find the brave gentleman sir,” wrote another.
