×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mtentu bridge mega-project back on track

Business, community welcomes announcement that new tender for R4.5bn project approved

Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 30 November 2022

Businesses and communities have given a cautious welcome to the announcement by transport minister Fikile Mbalula that the construction of the multibillion-rand Mtentu bridge in rural Mbizana will go ahead...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK