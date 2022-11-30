×

News

Serial rape accused found guilty

Parents of victims cry and hug each other as 23-year-old convicted by court sitting in Komani

By Ziyanda Zweni - 30 November 2022

Distraught parents of children raped by a 23-year-old serial offender cried and hugged each other after the accused, who was berated by the judge for not showing any remorse, was found guilty of four counts of rape, two attempted rapes, theft and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm...

