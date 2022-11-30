The South African Reserve Bank has gazetted the design, dimensions and compilation of the fourth decimal coin series. The new-look coins will be recognised as legal tender from January 1.
Cabinet approved the dimensions, design and compilation of the coins in September.
It also approved the annual rotational system of the use of official languages on the coins.
“South Africa” will be inserted on one side and printed in all official languages.
“Three languages will be used on the R5 coin; two languages on the R2; 50c, 20c and 10c coins and the R1 will be in one language,” cabinet said.
All languages will be used on an annual rotation over the next 10 years.
SNAPS | Here's what SA’s new coins for 2023 look like
Image: Screenshot
Image: Screenshot
The designs revealed a host of other changes, including changes to some of the animals featured.
Here's a look at the new coins.
Image: Screenshot
Image: Screenshot
Image: Screenshot
Image: Screenshot
