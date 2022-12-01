“Gift of the Givers, the metro fire department and the local councillor are on site.”
Meanwhile, an “air tractor” aeroplane, which works like a crop sprayer and is capable of dropping huge volumes of water on fires, is due to arrive in Nelson Mandela Bay shortly, having flown from Cape Town earlier this morning.
The AT802 air tractor will join two Huey helicopters which together with a Cessna spotter plane spent the day yesterday water bombing another blaze between Seaview and Beachview.
Gqeberha blaze inching towards electrical substation and homes in Fairview
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Nelson Mandela Bay fire fighting team is focusing on Fairview, where a fire is fast approaching an electrical substation close to a residential area.
Gift of the Givers spokesperson Corene Conradie said they had called for urgent air support.
“We have called on the choppers to water bomb this area before the fire reaches the substation.
“Gift of the Givers, the metro fire department and the local councillor are on site.”
