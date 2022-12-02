Call for artists to boycott switching on of lights

The Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of SA has called on artists to boycott the annual Buffalo City Metro switching on of lights ceremony.
The event will take place on Friday at the Botanical Gardens in Qonce and at Orient Beach Pools, East London, on Saturday.
BCM’s CCIFSA secretary, Noluthando Snobolo, said artists were aggrieved by their exclusion from the event.
“The switching on of the lights event was planned without CCIFSA’s involvement,” Snobolo said in a statement on Friday.
The federation accused a service provider appointed by BCM to organise the event of failing to consult it.
“CCIFSA BCMM has made several attempts to engage with the service provider, 2 KingsAfrica Trading, appointed by Buffalo City municipality but it has chosen to ignore our calls and refuses to engage with artists who were selected to participate in the switching on of the lights event,” Snobolo said.
“The municipality advised and committed to providing CCIFSA BCMM with the names of the performing artists, as well as with the service providers selected by the municipality for the event.
“To date, this information has not been provided except for one service provider.
“CCIFSA had no information and did not participate in the planning and co-ordination.
“The event is not in our control, and the artists scheduled to participate were already selected by the municipality and service provider without the involvement or collaboration with CCIFSA.
“The names of those artists were never shared with the office bearers.”
Comment could not be obtained from BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya.
