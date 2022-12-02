Intercape wants court to force Mbalula to back bus safety plan
Premium
By Adrienne Carlisle - 02 December 2022
Long-haul bus operator Intercape has asked the Makhanda high court to force transport minister Fikile Mbalula to implement its court order that he put his ministerial weight behind an action plan to stop taxi violence against bus operators and their passengers in the Eastern Cape...
Intercape wants court to force Mbalula to back bus safety plan
Long-haul bus operator Intercape has asked the Makhanda high court to force transport minister Fikile Mbalula to implement its court order that he put his ministerial weight behind an action plan to stop taxi violence against bus operators and their passengers in the Eastern Cape...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos