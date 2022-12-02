×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Life sentence for man who raped disabled woman

By TimesLIVE - 02 December 2022
The Maluti regional court in Matatiele has sentenced a 40-yearold man who raped a 45-year-old disabled woman to life imprisonment. Stock photo.
The Maluti regional court in Matatiele has sentenced a 40-yearold man who raped a 45-year-old disabled woman to life imprisonment. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The life sentence imposed this week on a man who raped a disabled woman in Maluti, Eastern Cape, last year motivates the police and assists towards rebuilding the confidence of communities in the justice system.

That's according to Eastern Cape police commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene who welcomed the sentence meted out on Wednesday by the Maluti regional court to Simphiwe Khwababa, 40.  

On October 28 last year, Khwababa stormed into the home of the 45-year-old woman and raped her. Khwababa was found guilty of rape after forensic evidence connected him to the crime.

“This sentence will also serve as a deterrent to those who think committing crime is the way to go,” Mene said. 

TimesLIVE

Serial rape accused found guilty

Distraught parents of children raped by a 23-year-old serial offender cried and hugged each other after the rapist, who was berated by the judge for ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...