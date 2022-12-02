Professor floats idea of thesis on SEK Mqhayi
Postgraduate students should research Lovedale-educated poet and writer, Saule says
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 02 December 2022
Novelist and academic Prof Ncedile Saule has called on postgraduate students to consider doing their MA or PhD thesis on poet and writer Samuel Edward Krune Mqhayi to discover more about him and educate the nation...
Professor floats idea of thesis on SEK Mqhayi
Postgraduate students should research Lovedale-educated poet and writer, Saule says
Novelist and academic Prof Ncedile Saule has called on postgraduate students to consider doing their MA or PhD thesis on poet and writer Samuel Edward Krune Mqhayi to discover more about him and educate the nation...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos