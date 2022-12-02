Selborne matrics accused of assault appear in court
Two of the three boys implicated in late-night hostel attack are prefects
Premium
By Asanda Nini - 02 December 2022
The three Selborne College matric pupils accused of a gruesome assault on seven of their schoolmates made their first appearance in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday...
Selborne matrics accused of assault appear in court
Two of the three boys implicated in late-night hostel attack are prefects
The three Selborne College matric pupils accused of a gruesome assault on seven of their schoolmates made their first appearance in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos