On Friday police announced the suspect was arrested at a hideout in Ravensmead on Thursday night.
“The 9mm pistol he stole during the altercation with the police members was found in his possession and confiscated,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being probed by Hawks investigators. The suspect’s court appearance is scheduled for Monday in Wynberg.”
TimesLIVE
Suspect arrested after allegedly killing Cape Town cop
Journalist
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
The anti-gang unit has arrested a 42-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a Cape Town police officer.
A 26-year-old constable was shot and killed in Grassy Park shortly before 6pm on Thursday.
The officer and his partner had responded to a tip-off about an armed suspect in the area. An altercation with the suspect ensued and the constable sustained a fatal wound to his chest. His partner was unharmed and the suspect fled.
Alleged cop killer appears in Durban court
On Friday police announced the suspect was arrested at a hideout in Ravensmead on Thursday night.
“The 9mm pistol he stole during the altercation with the police members was found in his possession and confiscated,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being probed by Hawks investigators. The suspect’s court appearance is scheduled for Monday in Wynberg.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos