Questions around President Cyril Ramaphosa's future have led to anxiety from some on social media about David Mabuza possibly taking over.
An independent panel looking into the Phala Phala saga, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.
Several politicians and political parties have reacted to the findings while Ramaphosa has maintained his innocence. He was set to address the nation on Thursday amid speculation he would step down but this was postponed.
The constitution dictates that the deputy president stand in if the president is removed or resigns until parliament votes for a new president.
Sowetan reported a Ramaphosa supporter as saying Mabuza would step in until the ANC elective conference in Nasrec from December 16 to 20.
“The indication is he [Ramaphosa] may resign. Mabuza is the natural progression and the constitution is clear on what happens when a president is ill-disposed. But that's in government and something different may happen in the party and it could possibly decide otherwise.”
Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko said Ramaphosa’s resignation would open the door for “the nastiest, most craven and unrepentant criminals” in the ANC to start feasting again.
“Are you ready for ‘President David Mabuza?',” she asked.
“We will not have an early election and whoever is calling for one is looking for an ‘angle’ into the story. Like Tories in the UK, the ANC will simply hold onto power and shuffle the leadership deck.”
Mabuza's possible ascent to the presidency had many on social media anxious and questioning the state of the country under his leadership.
Others cracked jokes about the possibility.
'The country will be on autopilot' — concerns about Mabuza possibly taking over as president
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
