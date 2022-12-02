“Someone call the US Embassy.”
While South Africans were looking to turn up the heat an “American woman” was losing her cool.
A video of the woman livid about a braai and threatening to call the police has gone viral on social media.
The unidentified woman, who seems to be visiting the country, can be seen and heard expressing her frustration over a group of people making a fire for a braai in what looks like a public park.
“I don’t care. Go to f**cking McDonalds,’’ she can be heard screaming as the group try to explain themselves to her.
“Calm down. You don’t storm here. We’ve got this under control,” a man tells the woman.
The woman follows with threats to call the police.
“That’s ridiculous people. Get real,” she says.
The viral video garnered more than 1-million views on TikTok.
Watch the video below (WARNING: Video contains strong language)
WATCH | 'American woman' screams at neighbours for having a braai
Reporter
Image: Andrik Langfield/Unsplash
Taking to the comment section, many joked the woman came to South Africa as the main speaker for the “Karen conference”.
“She wants to call police over a braai?” said one social media user.
“I'm sure she dialled 911 instead of 10111,” another joked..
One social media user wrote: “Imagine Sgt Mazibuko responding to a braai complaint. Sgt Mazibuko: ‘Unfortunately, there are no vans at the station so what must I do?’”
“South African police ain’t US police. I can just imagine her going on a tirade and the police saying, ‘And then’,” said a social media user.
TimesLIVE
