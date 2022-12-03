Festive spirit takes hold in BCM
Metro gears up for switching on of the lights as work continues on Waterworld, Court Crescent
Premium
By Sivenathi Gosa - 03 December 2022
The festive spirit is in the air in the Buffalo City Metro as residents gear up for the switching on of the lights this weekend, while work continues on the Esplanade Court Crescent development and the Waterworld Fun Park in Leaches Bay...
Festive spirit takes hold in BCM
Metro gears up for switching on of the lights as work continues on Waterworld, Court Crescent
The festive spirit is in the air in the Buffalo City Metro as residents gear up for the switching on of the lights this weekend, while work continues on the Esplanade Court Crescent development and the Waterworld Fun Park in Leaches Bay...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos