A prisoner who allegedly stabbed Chris Hani's murderer, Janusz Walus, has gone on a hunger strike, the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights has claimed.
Spokesperson for the non-profit SAPOHR Golden Miles Budhu said in a statement late on Saturday it was informed by “reliable sources” that inmate Mandla Madonsela, accused of stabbing Walus on Tuesday, had embarked on an indefinite hunger strike.
Budhu said Madonsela has demanded to meet correctional services minister Ronald Lamola.
However correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told TimesLIVE on Sunday the department is “not aware of a hunger strike by any inmate”.
“As a department we shall never give credence to organisations seeking media prominence ... This is no time for opportunism. We have an inmate who was stabbed and the alleged perpetrator has to face the music.”
Prisoner rights body claims Janusz Walus 'attacker' is on a hunger strike — correctional services 'unaware'
Walus will only be paroled after medical all-clear, says correctional services
Nxumalo said a criminal case had been registered by Walus and investigations are ongoing.
Walus, whose release on parole was ordered by the Constitutional Court last week, was stabbed at Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria two days before his scheduled release. Walus’ parole will be finalised after he has received clearance from his medical team.
Budhu said Madonsela was demanding an explanation about the fate of dozens of prisoners eligible for parole.
It is understood Madonsela — a former South Africa National Defence Force sergeant who is serving a life sentence for the 2007 murder of a lieutenant-colonel, is in solitary confinement.
According to the Sowetan, Madonsela previously embarked on a hunger strike when he was not permitted to attend his sister’s funeral in 2018.
