A Durban animal welfare organisation is offering R14,500 for information about the person responsible for the gruesome hacking of an old stray dog whose back and tail were chopped.
Shabnam Baran of Stray Paws told TimesLIVE she recently found the wounded animal in Flamingo Heights, Tongaat, north of Durban and rushed it to a vet.
Because of the extent of his injuries, the dog had to be put down.
Baran said Stray Paws contributed R5,000 to the reward while R9,500 was donated by animal lovers and the organisation’s supporters.
“He was chopped on his back and his tail was cut off . He was probably suffering for a few days because he was rotting.
“I can’t believe we live among barbarians. How can people do this to a harmless animal?
“I will never rest until the person who did this is arrested.”
Baran said if the perpetrator is found, he or she will be charged under the Animal Protection Act.
“We will ask for the perpetrator to be rehabilitated and educated about animals so this incident is not repeated.”
“I believe people know who did this but are afraid to talk.”
Nearly R15k reward offered to find perpetrator of gruesome dog hacking
