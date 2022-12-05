Malema accused Ramaphosa of dividing the country over the Phala Phala scandal.
Ramaphosa ‘arrogant about his criminality’ — Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema has lambasted President Cyril Ramaphosa for “being arrogant in his criminality and behaving like someone who did nothing wrong”.
According to Malema, Ramaphosa’s actions have violated the constitution, and his plans to challenge the Phala Phala report in the Constitutional Court undermine the rule of law.
Malema was speaking at a press conference on Monday, where the EFF stated its positions on recent developments.
The EFF leader said they welcomed the section 89 independent panel report on the burglary at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in 2020, saying the president should step down over the saga.
“Stepping down does not mean he must not be impeached — and even after the impeachment, he must still be arrested. He committed crime and corruption, so consequences must follow,” he said.
Malema accused Ramaphosa of dividing the country over the Phala Phala scandal.
“In fact, he is no longer president. A president, after receiving such a report, has the responsibility to come out to reassure the markets and the nation that things are in order. But he abandoned that — he abandoned his accountability to parliament. He went into hiding.”
The EFF leader also pointed his guns at Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba over his stance on Phala Phala, after he said the report could lead to lawlessness.
“He has gone all out to defend corruption and money laundering. The president has admitted he kept more than $530,000 in his house. He has admitted to not reporting the theft that took place as required. What more does Makgoba want?” Malema asked.
“Moruti wa tsotsi [thug pastor], manoeuvring to protect a criminal. I’ve never seen such a thing in my entire life. The whole council of churches, corrupt to the core, defending a criminal. A man of the cloth! Where are the other pastors to rise on their own and say ‘not in our name’?
“Crime is crime. It doesn’t matter who committed the crime. A man of the cloth must always be on the side of the law, not on the side of criminals.”
Cyril must leave with nothing, says Malema
A debate on the report is scheduled to take place in parliament on Tuesday. MPs will then vote on the report into whether Ramaphosa violated the constitution.
On Monday, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declined a request by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for voting on the section 89 independent panel report to be held by secret ballot.
Malema said the EFF was happy with Mapisa-Nqakula's decision.
“As the EFF we are very happy that the secret ballot was not granted. Nkosazana [Dlamini-Zuma] spoke on TV and said Cyril must go, Lindiwe Sisulu also spoke and said he must go, Supra [Mahumapelo] as well. Tomorrow let’s see if they will raise their hands where it matters most. If they are for the constitution and not the individual, let tomorrow show if they are going to vote with their conscience or their party mandate.”
Malema also said Deputy President David Mabuza should take over the running of the country should Ramaphosa be removed.
