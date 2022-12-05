Thousands turn out for launch of BCM’s festive season
Switching on of the Lights event a huge success despite brief shower
Premium
By Madeleine Chaput - 05 December 2022
Music, dancing, a rainbow of fireworks, magical Christmas lights and just a little bit of rain ushered in the festive season in East London on Saturday night...
Thousands turn out for launch of BCM’s festive season
Switching on of the Lights event a huge success despite brief shower
Music, dancing, a rainbow of fireworks, magical Christmas lights and just a little bit of rain ushered in the festive season in East London on Saturday night...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos