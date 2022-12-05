A group of hijackers who were about to make off with a Toyota Fortuner got a surprise on Saturday afternoon when bikers opened fire, causing them to crash the vehicle in Warner Beach, south of Durban.
Video footage shows the suspects holding up occupants of a SUV. The driver is pulled out of the vehicle and searched for valuables while two passengers are forced out at gunpoint.
As the hijackers attempt to drive the car out of the driveway, shots are fired from a nearby property, believed to be a bar. Although the gunmen are not featured in the clip, it is believed they were bikers.
WATCH | Bikers shoot at hijackers in KZN
The car crashes into an embankment and the hijacked victims run for cover while the shooting continues.
One suspect jumps out of the vehicle and runs to the getaway car while his accomplice, who had been driving, crawls out.
He is shot at as he crawls towards the getaway car. One of the hijackers returns fire to cover his accomplice.
The getaway car then speeds off.
The Community Crime Prevention Organisation in Amanzimtoti said the hijacking occurred at 4pm on Kingsway Road, near the intersection of Nelson Palmer Road.
“Armed suspects attempted to hijack a Toyota Fortuna. Shots were fired and one person was injured. The suspects crashed the Fortuna and fled.”
Police didn't immediately respond to queries.
