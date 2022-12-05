According to McKenzie, no inmates attempted to escape.
WATCH | Gayton McKenzie reveals houses built by inmates for GBV victims for 16 Days of Activism
Image: MASI LOSI
Patriotic Alliance leader and Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie has revealed houses built by inmates for gender-based violence (GBV) victims during the 16 Days of Activism campaign.
McKenzie recently drafted a proposal in which he wants to see inmates giving back to victims of GBV.
The initiative was in partnership with the correctional services department, the police service, traffic departments and fire services.
The aim was for inmates to use some of the skills they learnt in prison to do work that will benefit communities.
“I want to thank everyone, especially the inmates,” he wrote.
According to McKenzie, no inmates attempted to escape.
“I want to thank the department of correctional services, my team in Central Karoo and the inmates for fixing this house for a victim of GBV. The house is brand new. No inmate tried to escape. Inmates should earn second chances. My heart is full,” said McKenzie.
Part of the plan is to also build a prison. Without elaborating, he said the prison will “stimulate the economy and create jobs”.
“Millions will be pumped into the economy of Beaufort West with the visit of ministers and many guests. People will get jobs during that time, prisoners will be working hard for redemption and we will have a full programme.
“I thank everyone who will play a role. I went from being a prisoner to working with my jailers to help the community and other prisoners.”
