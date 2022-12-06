After bringing cheer to elderly for many years, 75-year-old finally retires
Premium
By Madeleine Chaput - 06 December 2022
After helping host an annual Christmas party for elderly people in Mdantsane this weekend, Vuyiswa Dwaba is retiring after 27 years of bringing cheer to those less fortunate...
After bringing cheer to elderly for many years, 75-year-old finally retires
After helping host an annual Christmas party for elderly people in Mdantsane this weekend, Vuyiswa Dwaba is retiring after 27 years of bringing cheer to those less fortunate...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos