×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

KZN traffic officer dies after being struck by vehicle

06 December 2022
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
A KwaDukuza municipal traffic officer died after he was struck by a car while carrying out his duties on Tuesday.
A KwaDukuza municipal traffic officer died after he was struck by a car while carrying out his duties on Tuesday.
Image: supplied

A KwaZulu-Natal north coast traffic officer died when he was struck by a car on Tuesday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Samantha Meyrick said paramedics were called out to the R102 between Darnall and Stanger where a traffic officer has been struck by a vehicle while carrying out his duties.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical personnel on scene, the traffic officer has passed away,” she said.

The R102 was closed.

A month ago, a KwaDukuza traffic officer died after he was shot multiple times when he tried to apprehend suspects for speeding as they fled from a Vodacom store they had apparently just robbed.

TimesLIVE

No bulletproof vests issued to Eastern Cape traffic cops since 2009

Not a single new bulletproof vest has been issued to Eastern Cape traffic officers since 2009.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge