A KwaZulu-Natal north coast traffic officer died when he was struck by a car on Tuesday morning.
IPSS Medical Rescue’s Samantha Meyrick said paramedics were called out to the R102 between Darnall and Stanger where a traffic officer has been struck by a vehicle while carrying out his duties.
“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical personnel on scene, the traffic officer has passed away,” she said.
The R102 was closed.
A month ago, a KwaDukuza traffic officer died after he was shot multiple times when he tried to apprehend suspects for speeding as they fled from a Vodacom store they had apparently just robbed.
TimesLIVE
KZN traffic officer dies after being struck by vehicle
Senior reporter
Image: supplied
A KwaZulu-Natal north coast traffic officer died when he was struck by a car on Tuesday morning.
IPSS Medical Rescue’s Samantha Meyrick said paramedics were called out to the R102 between Darnall and Stanger where a traffic officer has been struck by a vehicle while carrying out his duties.
“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical personnel on scene, the traffic officer has passed away,” she said.
The R102 was closed.
A month ago, a KwaDukuza traffic officer died after he was shot multiple times when he tried to apprehend suspects for speeding as they fled from a Vodacom store they had apparently just robbed.
TimesLIVE
No bulletproof vests issued to Eastern Cape traffic cops since 2009
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos