BREAKING | EFF protestors close Sparg's SuperSPAR

By Sivenathi Gosa - 07 December 2022
Economic Freedom Fighter protestors closed Sparg's SuperSPAR over a worker dispute.
Economic Freedom Fighter protestors closed Sparg's SuperSPAR over a worker dispute.
Sparg’s SuperSPAR in Beacon Bay was closed on Wednesday after Economic Freedom Fighter protestors and converged on the shopping centre.

The protest is over the alleged mistreatment and unfair dismal of about 16 workers.

EFF regional chairperson Mziyanda Hlekiso said they are not going to leave the matter until the case is solved.

“Our people are being ill-treated, and we are going make sure that all Sparg's stores will be closed until we meet with the owners and the management,” he said.

This is a developing story.

