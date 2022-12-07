KwaDukuza municipality moves closer to housing all displaced flood victims

She was then placed in the Driefontein community hall following the floods before being allocated a TRU there.

Some residents confronted her and asked why people from other communities were now placed in the area in Driefontein which had been set aside for a housing project where local residents were to be allocated houses.

“I’m very happy for the house (the TRU) but my pain stems from the fact that the people we share public transport with are now threatening to burn us inside the house and saying no Mpondo person will be allowed here.

“I have children, so maybe I may escape but they may not. I’m happy for the unit but I’m scared. Of course I’m from the Eastern Cape but I don’t vote there, I vote here,” Delabantu said.

Nkululeko Sithole, a ward 21 councillor, confirmed that there had indeed been conflict brewing within the community about the placement of families who previously lived outside Driefontein.

“This ward has four voting districts under it, so we found out that in Sinqobile there was no vacant land to move affected families. Meanwhile, here in Driefontein, there is commercial land that was initially meant for a housing project,” Sithole said.