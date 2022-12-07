Eskom has announced stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 9am on Wednesday due to further breakdowns and delayed returns to service of generating units.
The power utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented until further notice.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Stage 4 load-shedding to kick in from 9am until further notice
Eskom cites breakdowns and delayed returns to service
Reporter
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu
Eskom has announced stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 9am on Wednesday due to further breakdowns and delayed returns to service of generating units.
The power utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented until further notice.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos