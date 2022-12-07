×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Stage 6 load-shedding from midday on Wednesday

07 December 2022
Belinda Pheto
Reporter
Stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from midday on Wednesday. File photo.
Stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from midday on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be increased to stage 6 from midday on Wednesday.

The power utility said this is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves.

This comes after Eskom had implemented stage 4 load-shedding from 9am on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge