Streaming service showcases East Cape talent and local stories
Two new movies and a series added to growing Montywood platform
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 07 December 2022
Movies and series boffins have been left spoilt for choice after the Montywood platform added two more movies and a series to its ever-growing streaming service...
Streaming service showcases East Cape talent and local stories
Two new movies and a series added to growing Montywood platform
Movies and series boffins have been left spoilt for choice after the Montywood platform added two more movies and a series to its ever-growing streaming service...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos