ECDC ordered to pay former employee for unfair dismissal
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 08 December 2022
The Eastern Cape Development Corporation has been ordered to pay R476,000 to a former employee, Mbulelo Ngxabane, after the CCMA ruled he was unprocedurally dismissed in 2018...
ECDC ordered to pay former employee for unfair dismissal
The Eastern Cape Development Corporation has been ordered to pay R476,000 to a former employee, Mbulelo Ngxabane, after the CCMA ruled he was unprocedurally dismissed in 2018...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos