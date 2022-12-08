Judgement reserved on HSF, Sanef’s application in Zuma’s case against Downer and Maughan

Judgement on Sanef and the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) applications to be friends of the court in former president Jacob Zuma’s case against Adv Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan has been reserved.

The two parties had their application heard by the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday.

The matter was postponed to an unreversed date pending the submission of additional documents by all parties.

Through his legal team, Zuma opposed the applications, stating they won’t be adding any value to the main case.

Downer and Maughan were summoned by Zuma and have appeared in the Pietermaritzburg high court, where they are charged with contravening the NPA Act relating to the alleged “leak” of a medical report on Zuma’s health.

The certificate was part of the documents relating to Zuma’s corruption trial, which were submitted in court.