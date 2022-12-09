Charity golf day to raise funds for hero cop disabled after shooting
Premium
By Sivenathi Gosa - 09 December 2022
Sixteen friends have launched a golfing group called The Smooth Swingers to host a charity golf day in support of East London K9 Warrant Officer Pieter Swanepoel, who was left paralysed and partly blinded after being shot twice...
Charity golf day to raise funds for hero cop disabled after shooting
Sixteen friends have launched a golfing group called The Smooth Swingers to host a charity golf day in support of East London K9 Warrant Officer Pieter Swanepoel, who was left paralysed and partly blinded after being shot twice...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos