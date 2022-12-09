Frere Hospital staff found negligent after boy injured at birth
Child, now 10, suffered shoulder injury as result of incorrect procedure being followed during delivery, court finds
By Ziyanda Zweni - 09 December 2022
An East London mother has expressed relief after a high court judgment — delivered on her son’s 10th birthday — found that medical staff who helped her give birth at Frere Hospital were negligent, resulting in the boy suffering a brachial plexus injury...
