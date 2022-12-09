Grooming and abuse under scrutiny at top schools
Former employees at three elite Eastern Cape institutions among those in sights of police’s Operation Nemo
Premium
By Adrienne Carlisle - 09 December 2022
Police have launched an extensive operation investigating alleged sexual predators who target “elite” athletes and pupils at schools in five provinces, including former employees of three leading Eastern Cape schools...
Grooming and abuse under scrutiny at top schools
Former employees at three elite Eastern Cape institutions among those in sights of police’s Operation Nemo
Police have launched an extensive operation investigating alleged sexual predators who target “elite” athletes and pupils at schools in five provinces, including former employees of three leading Eastern Cape schools...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos