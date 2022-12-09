Load-shedding will be reduced from stage 5 to stage 4 on Saturday at 5am.
It will then be reduced to stage 2 from 5am on Sunday until 5am on Monday. Eskom will give an update as soon as there are changes.
Since Thursday morning, a generating unit each at Camden, Lethabo, Majuba and Matla power stations were taken offline for repairs and planned maintenance. In addition, the delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha and Kriel power stations has contributed to capacity constraints.
However, a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal, Kriel, Matimba and Medupi power stations returned to service
On Friday afternoon, Eskom had 5,901MW in planned maintenance while another 15,394MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding to be reduced to stage 4 on Saturday, then stage 2 on Sunday
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu
Load-shedding will be reduced from stage 5 to stage 4 on Saturday at 5am.
It will then be reduced to stage 2 from 5am on Sunday until 5am on Monday. Eskom will give an update as soon as there are changes.
Since Thursday morning, a generating unit each at Camden, Lethabo, Majuba and Matla power stations were taken offline for repairs and planned maintenance. In addition, the delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha and Kriel power stations has contributed to capacity constraints.
However, a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal, Kriel, Matimba and Medupi power stations returned to service
On Friday afternoon, Eskom had 5,901MW in planned maintenance while another 15,394MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos