Mom lays criminal complaint after son, 12, illegally circumcised
Ngqeleni woman pleads with police, public to help track down culprit
By Lulamile Feni - 09 December 2022
An Eastern Cape mother, whose 12-year-old son was unlawfully circumcised by an unidentified traditional surgeon, or ingcibi, has made an impassioned plea to the police and the public to help track down the culprit...
