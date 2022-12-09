Outrage as police dockets found dumped in Mdantsane
Premium
By Sivenathi Gosa - 09 December 2022
More than 30 police dockets which could contain sensitive personal information on victims or witnesses, were found dumped in Mdantsane on Thursday morning...
Outrage as police dockets found dumped in Mdantsane
More than 30 police dockets which could contain sensitive personal information on victims or witnesses, were found dumped in Mdantsane on Thursday morning...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos